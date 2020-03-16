Central Illinois agencies offering free resources during COVID-19 outbreak

The following agencies are offering free lunches for families in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bloomington District 87

The district is finalizing a plan that will provide meals for students. That information and more will be shared as soon as possible.

McLean County Unit 5

Cold breakfast and sack lunch “grab and go” meals will be made available to students in need. Meals will not be available during the planned Spring Break, the week of March 23. Pick-up times will take place Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and also Monday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pick-up locations include the following:

Cedar Ridge Elementary, 2808 Breezewood Blvd., Bloomington

Kingsley Junior High, 303 Kingsley St., Normal

Sugar Creek Elementary, 200 N Towanda Ave., Normal

Pepper Ridge Elementary, 2602 Danbury Dr., Bloomington

Fairview Elementary School, 416 Fairview St., Normal

If you are unable to access food for your student, please contact your school principal and the district will work to connect you with services.

Morton Community Unit School District 709

The district will be providing meals to students who are eligible during the closure. Distribution details will be released by Tuesday, March 17.

Pekin Community School District 108

Sack lunches will be provided to families who need them. Monday, March 16, there will be three locations for pick up from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Edison Junior High School – 1400 Earl Street

Wilson Intermediate School – 900 Koch Street

Pekin Housing Authority on Broadway at the Community Center

Peoria Public Schools District 150

The district is working on a plan to provide locations throughout the city to pick up meals for children 18 years old and younger. More information will be communicated when that plan progresses.

McAlister’s Deli in Peoria

McAlister’s Deli is offering free lunch for students during the week. Students in grades K-12 will receive a free turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, applesauce and a cookie. The lunches are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. No other purchase is necessary. The deli is located at 4810 North University Street.

City of Refuge Ministries in Bloomington

City of Refuge Ministries has made dozens of free sack lunches for families in need. The lunch packs include items like ramen noodles, Easy Mac and chips. The next food giveaway will take place Thursday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 401 E. Jefferson St. The lunches will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This story will be updated as more announcements become available.