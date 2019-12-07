Central Illinois animal clinic veterinarians help deliver adorable baby lamb twins

CANTON, Ill. — After a first-time pregnant ewe was having trouble giving birth to a set of lambs, Dr. Sarah Phipps of Spoon River Animal Clinic, along with veterinary technician Laura, assisted the mother in delivering the adorable baby lambs.

Dr. Phipps and Laura holding baby lambs

The first twin was much larger and could barely fit through the canal. The second twin was delivered without any complications.

A representative from Spoon River Animal Clinic tells WMBD the owner says both the mother and her babies are doing great now.

The Columbia sheep babies were born Thursday morning.