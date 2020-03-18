Central Illinois teachers bring school to students’ homes by using social media, fun videos

TREMONT, MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois schools are having to change their entire learning structure by teaching kids from home.

Teachers in all Illinois school districts are navigating how to continue education without meeting in the classroom due to COVID-19.

Some central Illinois schools are finding fun ways to keep kids learning.

Using social media for positive reasons. As kids across central Illinois are not able to learn inside the classroom, teachers are bringing the classroom to students’ homes.

“We have set every morning at 8:30 for our families to know we’re going live at 8:30 to do the announcements. We announce student birthdays the same way we’d announce them at school,” said Lincoln Elementary School Principal Julie Albers.

“I had talked to the teachers about how hard it is for adults to understand what’s going on, so I could only imagine what our kids feel like,” said Tremont Grade School Principal Becky Hanson.

Hansen says they are trying to make the E-Learning experience fun and enjoyable for students and families at home.

“We can’t control the situation all we can do is control how we respond. As we’ve talked as a staff, our job is to be a voice of calm, a voice of reason, and pass that along to the students as best we can when they’re facing such uncertainty at home,” Hansen said.

One Tremont music teacher is giving music lessons at home.

Mr. Wilkey giving kids virtual music lessons

Others are reading stories to kids.

Mrs. Dutton reading ‘What Do You Do With an Idea?’

Albers says interacting through social media helps her students who are not socializing due to having to stay inside.

“In this time, it’s not just that they’re away from school. They’re hunkered down in their homes. They’re not really getting an opportunity to go to their after-school activities, come to school, go to church, go to the library,” Albers said.

Both principals say their districts are also offering meals to kids in need up to 18-years-old.

“District 709 is providing daily breakfast and lunch for students who reside in the district and younger non-school aged siblings at home. These meals are distributed daily at Jefferson Elementary and Morton High School. Students do not need to qualify for free/reduced meals in order to receive breakfast and lunch during the closure. We have several area churches who assist our students with weekend Snack Packs to provide meals on the weekends for our students and they are continuing to do that. School personnel will deliver the weekend meals to students who participate in that program on Friday,” Albers said.

Jefferson Elementary School is located at 220 E Jefferson St, Morton, IL 61550 and Morton High-School is located at 350 N Illinois Ave, Morton, IL 61550.

“Our district is providing meals for anybody from 1-18. We met as an administrative staff, with community leaders yesterday. Ministers of the churches all asked how they could help when we get to that point, they’ve offered to help deliver meals, they’re hoping to open their food pantries more often if they can. We’re all trying to come together to help the kids and help alleviate the stress on where a meal is coming from,” Hansen said.

Hansen says Tremont High-School is the pickup location for meals for her district. Adding if families cannot come to pick up the meals, Tremont school district staff can drop them off. The high school is located at 400 W Pearl St, Tremont, IL 61568.