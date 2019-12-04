Chicago mayor talks integrity, equity, inclusion at Peoria Women in Leadership luncheon

PEORIA, Ill.– Changing the narrative for women and women of color. That’s the main message spread by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wednesday.

Lightfoot spoke at Bradley University bringing a message of integrity, equity, and inclusion. She was the keynote speaker for the Women In Leadership Annual Luncheon.

Lightfoot talked about how women are working to breakthrough a workplace environment, built for men, by men. She says change across the state won’t happen until all women come together and change the narrative.

This has to change and it only happens when making changes ourselves by women working together to support and empower each other. We need to forge a new path of equity and inclusion, as a part of Chicago’s guiding principles and Northstars. Every day I wake up with admission on my mind, for young women, and people of color, but none of us can do them alone. Accomplishing this task requires each of us to step up further and ask ourselves, what more can I do? Lori Lightfoot, Mayor | Chicago

She spoke to about how the Windy City and Peoria have a lot of commonalities ranging from innovation to violence, to rising pension debt. So it’s best to pool resources to tackle state-wide issues.

Your mayor [Jim Ardis] and I have bonded over those issues and we want to form a corps of mayors across the state to really highlight that the pension crisis is really effecting what we can do and service delivery to our residents in our local municipalities.” Lightfoot

Not only did she touch on state-wide issues, but she also mentioned how to improve the lives of unserved communities.

If we make vibrant, healthy communities they’re going to be safer. Law enforcement still has a role to play, but the strategy that we’ve had that we’ve implemented that continued to see drops in violent crime, in guns, in shootings, shooting victims and homicides, is an all-in strategy. The police department charts the course, but then we backfill and flood these areas that are most distressed with resources from our schools, our parks, our libraries, even our infrastructure departments that are there making sure they’re cleaning vacant lots, trimming the trees so that safety lighting is something that neighborhoods can actually take advantage of. Lightfoot

She also noted women have paved the way for systemic change for centuries, one of the key players being Lydia Moss Bradley, the founder of the private university.