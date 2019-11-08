Chuck Weaver applies to become next president of Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. — State Senator Chuck Weaver wants to become the next president of Bradley University.

The state senator spoke with WMBD Wednesday.

Weaver (R – Peoria) wrote a letter to party leaders letting them know he’s in the running for the top job at Bradley University. Current president Gary Roberts is retiring in May. Weaver also let leaders know who he’d choose to replace him. Though he knows the party will make the decision, he’s urging Win Stoller to run for the seat. Currently, Stoller is the Chair of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce; he is also the CEO of Widmer Interiors.

Weaver was appointed to the state senate in 2015. He replaced Congressman Darin LaHood when he was elected to the House.

Weaver is up for reelection in 2020.

