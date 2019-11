PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Fire and Rescue rescued a family of three from Trewyn Apartments Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., responders were dispatched to 2702 W. Trwyn Apt. 206 for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was isolated to clothes and a mattress.

While no injuries were reported, the tenant and two small children were transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for precautionary reasons.

The fire was caused by lighting a cigarette near the clothes.