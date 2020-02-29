CIPROUD: Peoria Boy Scouts provide food for East Bluff community members

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday morning, Boy Scouts in Peoria brought multiple vehicles worth of food to the East Bluff Community Center.

Willa Lucas, Food Pantry Manager at the EBCC, says the donation will take care of the Center’s food for the month of March.

“We very much appreciate the support of St. Paul Lutheran Church, other local churches and the East Bluff neighborhood’s support of the East Bluff Community Center Food Pantry!” Lucas said.

“Look what arrived today for the food pantry! Many thanks to Boy Scout Troop 333 and Cub Scout Troop 233 for their efforts and generous donation!” Lucas posted to Facebook.

Boy Scouts Donation to East Bluff Community Center

This is the second drop-off the local Boy Scouts have done this month.

They provided canned food, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, juice and more.

“As Scouts, we know how fortunate we are to have a warm meal every night, whether around the campfire or at the kitchen table, and we know that not everyone is so lucky,” the Scouts’ flyer read.

“That’s the reason for Scouting For Food. It’s another reminder to our local communities that Scouts are here,” the flyer continued.