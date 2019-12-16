City, county of Peoria under traffic collision alert

PEORIA, Ill.– The Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic collision alert for Peorians.

People that are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams Street, within 36 hours after the end of the alert.

The same goes for the county; however, you should report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 301 N Maxwell Road, as soon as reasonably possible, but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.

All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file a report with the respective department.