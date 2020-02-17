CityLink passengers to expect delays during Murray Baker Bridge closure

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria’s bus transit system CityLink is encouraging passengers to allow for extra time for commutes while the Murray Baker Bridge is closed for rehabilitation.

The bridge work is scheduled to start Sunday, March 29. Of course, with closure comes inflated traffic to other areas like the Bob Michel Bridge, which is in close vicinity to the transit center on SW Adams.

Once this closure starts, CityLink officials expect delays during all the departing lineups. The weekday morning rush hour traffic from approximately 6:00 am to 9:00 am and the evening rush hour traffic from approximately 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm will cause the most potential delays during lineups scheduled to depart the Transit Center at the following times:

Morning – 6:15 am; 6:45 am; 7:15 am; 7:45 am; 8:15 am; 8:45 am; and 9:15 am

Afternoon/Evening – 2:15 pm; 2:45 pm; 3:15 pm; 3:45 pm; 4:15 pm; 4:45 pm; 5:15 pm; 5:45 pm; and 6:15 pm

The rehabilitation of the Murray Baker Bridge is scheduled to conclude on October 31, 2020.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their daily commutes out in advance by using the Trip Planner powered by Google Maps on the CityLink website at www.ridecitylink.org; using the Moovit public transit app on Android or Apple/iOS devices, or calling CityLink Customer Service during designated business hours at 309-676-4040.

