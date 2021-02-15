Collison Alert issued for Peoria County

SCRANTON, PA – MARCH 14: PennDOT plow trucks work to clear roads in northeastern Pennsylvania following snow fall up to two feet on March 14, 2017 in Scranton City. A blizzard is forecast to bring more than a foot of snow and high winds to up to eight states in the Northeast region, as New […]

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) A collision alert has been issued for Peoria County by the County Sheriff’s Office

Those who are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is hurt, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible, but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.

Several accidents have been reported in Peoria County along I-74 and on the McCluggage Bridge.

More details will be provided when more information is available.