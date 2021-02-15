Collison Alert issued for Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) A collision alert has been issued for Peoria County by the County Sheriff’s Office
Those who are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is hurt, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible, but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.
Several accidents have been reported in Peoria County along I-74 and on the McCluggage Bridge.
More details will be provided when more information is available.