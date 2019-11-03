Commemoration ceremony to honor Vietnam War era veterans Monday

PEORIA, Ill. — A Vietnam Veteran Commemoration Ceremony in planned for Monday in Peoria. It’s to honor and recognize those who served during the Vietnam War era.

The ceremony is part of the congressionally-authorized Vietnam War Commemoration initiative established by the U.S. Department of Defense to thank and honor the veterans and their families for service and sacrifice. The event is open to the community.

It’ll be held Monday, Nov. 4. From 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The ceremony will talk place at the Humana community location at the Westlake Shopping Center in Peoria (Interstate 74 and Sterling Avenue – 2601 West Lake Avenue) next door to the UPS Store and behind Five Guys.

Humana, which provides health benefits to six million U.S. service men and women and dependents, is an approved Commemorative Partner. Local Vietnam veterans and/or their families interested in participating in the Peoria ceremony are asked to RSVP to Humana at 309-691-1677.

Humana provides health benefits to six million U.S. service men and women and dependents as the managed care support contractor for the TRICARE East Region.

Through its Veterans Hiring Initiative, Humana has hired more than 4,800 veterans and military spouses since 2011.