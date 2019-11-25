Community mourns Peoria mother of four killed in weekend shooting

PEORIA, Ill.– A Peoria community mourns the loss of a mother of four.

29-year-old Breanna Kelly died Saturday night from a single bullet to her midback. Neighbors speaking out Monday saying she was a good mom with her life ending too soon.

“They were good people,” said Darnell Reed. “Still are you know, it’s just tragic she lost her life just playing cards.”

A once dark and active scene now quiet in the daylight. Neighbors though still thinking about 29-year-old Breanna Kelly, whose four children are now without a mom.

“Good mother,” said Reed “Took care of her kids who loved her to death. You know, all we have to do is keep saying prayers for her and her family and let them know that we are there for them.”

People on Virden Court say the neighborhood is quiet and has been for a handful of years. So they’re appalled at the weekend shooting.

“It’s quiet over there,” said Tammi Scroggins. “I was shocked.”

“It’s shocking,” said Reed. “It’s shocking. It’s sad.”

While the community deals with the death of this young mother, neighbors say it’s times like these where people need to have faith in the future.

“We have to keep hope alive,” said Reed. “I mean, this is devastating, remember we’re still here for our children as well too.”

While Peoria Police have made two arrests, the investigation is still ongoing.

This marks Peoria’s 22nd homicide of 2019.