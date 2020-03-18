Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says the United States lacks COVID-19 tests, equipment for first responders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos visited OSF Healthcare’s Jump Trading Simulation & Trading Center Wednesday to see the training going on to battle COVID-19.

The Jump Trade Simulation Center is the epicenter of OSF Healthcare’s COVID Digital Response Center.

The Virtual Care Center is located there; where patients can call with questions and get advice in this time of uncertainty.

Congresswoman Bustos says we are fortunate to live in Peoria because of our strong healthcare sector.

“You have health providers who know what they’re doing who are doing all they can to make sure people are as healthy as they can be. Also to give people some peace of mind,” Rep. Bustos said.

Congresswoman Bustos says legislators are still considering the White House’s $1 trillion rescue plan that would send checks to many Americans in an effort to boost the economy.

“We want to make sure that people who are losing their jobs or cannot work right now don’t have to go bankrupt to pay their bills and can support their families. That’s why we’re calling it the ‘Families First Act.’ Secondly, we want to make sure our children are fed, our families are fed, so we added some extra funding for our supplemental nutritional program,” Rep. Bustos said.

When asked about President Trump’s response to COVID-19, Rep. Bustos said this is not the time to be critical, but to become united in politics.

“It is very clear when all of a sudden we are facing a pandemic that the public health infrastructure really needs to be rebuilt. I’m not going to take the time to be critical of the President or anybody else at this point, but after this is all said and done, we really need to look at our public health infrastructure. Everything from telemedicine to the fact we have 32 million Americans that don’t have access to broadband. That ends up being a problem with delivering healthcare,” Rep. Bustos said.

After talking about bipartisanship, Rep. Bustos did say the Coronavirus Response bill would have been much different had it been solely a Democratic vote.

In the Coronavirus relief bill, companies with more than 500 employees are not mentioned in the bill, being exempt from the paid sick leave. Rep. Bustos says this is a loophole she hopes gets resolved.

“We could have done that alone with just Democratic votes, our choice was not to do that. Our choice was to have wide Republican support on that as well because we know this also has to pass the Senate which is controlled by the Republicans. With any kind of bill where you need Republican and Democratic support, you have to compromise. I can tell you had it be a Democrat-only vote, with only Democratic members of Congress supporting that, it wouldn’t have been exactly how it ended up with those loopholes,” Rep. Bustos said.

“Public health funding has been cut, not just through this administration, but you can go back through Democratic administrations, Republican administrations, and how much public health has been cut over the last few years,” Rep. Bustos added.

Rep. Bustos says she applauds OSF Healthcare for spending millions of dollars over the last week to get the Digital Response Center up and running. She adds that she has heard from first responders and medical professionals that there is a shortage of medical equipment needed.

“We need to do a better job throughout the nation in making sure first responders have that equipment. Especially the masks that are so important. But also the protective gear, the shields, the full garb, the gloves, all of that. That’s something we are hearing from the first responders throughout this first congressional district,” Rep. Bustos said.

Rep. Bustos also said we are short on the amount of COVID-19 tests out there right now.

“We need to make sure there are enough tests. The test results are taking longer than the medical professionals say is the response time that is needed,” Rep. Bustos said.

Rep. Bustos says the government needs to speed up the process to get tests and equipment to all communities. She adds the $850 billion stimulus package will help families, small businesses, and hopefully help the airline and hospitality industries during this time.