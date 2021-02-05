1 death, 129 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department announced one new death and 129 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area, bringing the totals to 524 total deaths and 32,531 cases, respectively.

The death was of Peoria County man in his 60s, a resident of University Rehab.

In Peoria County, there are 16,110 cases of COVID-19, 12,880 in Tazewell and 3,541 in Woodford.

Currently, 93% of those with COVID-19 are considered recovered, 6% are at home isolating and .11% are hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Latest Local News

More Local News