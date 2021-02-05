1 death, 129 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department announced one new death and 129 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area, bringing the totals to 524 total deaths and 32,531 cases, respectively.

The death was of Peoria County man in his 60s, a resident of University Rehab.

In Peoria County, there are 16,110 cases of COVID-19, 12,880 in Tazewell and 3,541 in Woodford.

Currently, 93% of those with COVID-19 are considered recovered, 6% are at home isolating and .11% are hospitalized.