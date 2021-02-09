1 death, 82 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City/County Health Department Officials announced 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area, including one death on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The death was of a Peoria County man in his 80s.

In Peoria County, there are currently 16,292 cases of COVID-19, 13,025 in Tazewell and 3,566 in Woodford County.

Currently, 93% of those with COVID-19 have recovered, 5% are at home isolating and .09% are hospitalized.

There have been 32,883 reported cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 530 deaths.

The weekly press conference will be held tomorrow, Feb. 10, at 10:45 a.m. at Heddington Oaks.