10 more Illinois Wesleyan University students test positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — As more students arrive on campus, 10 more students at Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a social gathering outside of campus, officials confirmed Wednesday.

University officials released the update just a week after four other students tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The private university confirmed that the outbreak occurred as a consequence of off-campus social gatherings where no one was social distancing or consistently wearing their face masks. The students initially tested negative for the virus when they originally arrived on campus, meaning they contracted the virus after baseline tests were administered.

While many students who tested positive are asymptomatic, some of those students reported COVID-19 symptoms. University officials said all 10 students are headed home or to off-campus housing to self-isolate.

This brings the total number of IWU students who tested positive for the virus to 19.

IWU conducted 1,450 baseline tests so far, meaning the positivity rate is less than 1% so far (0.62% to be exact). Officials said of that number, nine unrelated students – seven on-campus residents and two off-campus residents – tested positive for COVID-19 immediately after arriving at campus.

The McLean County Health Department is working with Arnold Health Service to begin contact tracing protocols, officials said. Illinois Wesleyan Physical Plant workers will conduct additional deep cleaning and disinfecting of on-campus spaces occupied by students who received positive test results.

Ongoing surveillance testing will still be conducted on campus throughout the fall semester. Each week, 5-10% of the entire student body will be retested to monitor the potential emergence of positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

