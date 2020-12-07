10 new COVID-19 deaths, 825 new cases reported in Tri-County update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County update showed 10 new COVID-related deaths alongside 825 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

Peoria County reported three new deaths whereas Tazewell County reported seven deaths. The victims are listed below:

Peoria County:

Female, 60s, comorbidities

Female, 70s

Female, 70s

Tazewell County:

Female, 50s

Female, 80s

Female, 80s, resident of Villas of Hollybrook Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak

Male, 60s, resident of Fondulac Rehab in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak

Male, 70s

Male, 80s

Male, 90s

Peoria County reported 383 new cases and three new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 10,324 with 141 deaths. Tazewell County reported 322 new cases and seven new deaths for a total of 7,843 cases with 116 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 120 new cases, leaving their total number of cases at 2,089 with 30 deaths.

The update shows 64.87% have recovered and 33.08% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.47%.

Collectively, the Tri-County update reported a total of 20,256 cases with 287 deaths.