10 new COVID-19 deaths, 825 new cases reported in Tri-County update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County update showed 10 new COVID-related deaths alongside 825 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.
Peoria County reported three new deaths whereas Tazewell County reported seven deaths. The victims are listed below:
Peoria County:
- Female, 60s, comorbidities
- Female, 70s
- Female, 70s
Tazewell County:
- Female, 50s
- Female, 80s
- Female, 80s, resident of Villas of Hollybrook Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Male, 60s, resident of Fondulac Rehab in East Peoria, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Male, 70s
- Male, 80s
- Male, 90s
Peoria County reported 383 new cases and three new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 10,324 with 141 deaths. Tazewell County reported 322 new cases and seven new deaths for a total of 7,843 cases with 116 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 120 new cases, leaving their total number of cases at 2,089 with 30 deaths.
The update shows 64.87% have recovered and 33.08% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.47%.
Collectively, the Tri-County update reported a total of 20,256 cases with 287 deaths.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike to give COVID-19 update Monday
- From stage to stream: Corn Stock Theatre keeping the arts going
- Illinois reports 90 COVID-19 deaths, 8,691 cases as state continues to average more deaths than in spring
- Peoria sees gas prices fall slightly as gas demand plunges to low levels
- Mario Lopez will play Colonel Sanders in KFC-Lifetime original movie ‘A Recipe for Seduction’