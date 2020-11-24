10 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Tri-County update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 report showed 10 new COVID-related deaths and 333 new cases in the area.

The victims in Peoria County are:

Male, 80s; resident of Bickford

Male, 80s; resident of Bickford

Male, 80s; resident of Bickford

Female, 70s

Female, 70sFemale, 80s

Male, 90s

Male, 80s

Tazewell County is reporting one death:

Male, 80s

Woodford County is also reporting one death:

Female, 80s, comorbidities; resident of Heritage Health — El Paso

Tuesday’s Tri-County update showed Peoria County reporting 130 new cases and eight new deaths, bringing the total in the county to 8,356 cases with 117 deaths. In Tazewell County, 171 new cases and one new death were reported for a total of 6,129 cases with 88 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 32 new cases and one new death, putting the total number of cases at 1,603 with 25 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 67.21% have recovered and 30.89% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.47%.

Collectively, the Tri-Counties reported a total of 16,088 confirmed and probable cases with 230 deaths.