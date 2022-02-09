MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 119 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 48,122.

At this time, 1,065 individuals are isolated at home, and 46,687 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 100% of ICU beds in use, 100% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 27.

There have been 344 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 855,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.