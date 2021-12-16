100% of ICU beds full in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 162 new cases, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 27,237.

Currently, 34 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 100% of ICU beds in use, 99% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 44.

At this time, 1,207 individuals are isolated at home, and 25,698 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There have been 298 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 659,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% through Dec. 15.