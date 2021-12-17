100% of McLean County ICU beds remain in use for second day in a row

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 137 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Friday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 27,374.

There are 32 McLean County residents reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 43 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 100% of ICU beds are in use and 97% of total beds are in use.

There are currently 1,113 individuals isolated at home, while 25,931 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total of McLean county deaths at 298.

About 234,891 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.