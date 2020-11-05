104 new cases, 39th COVID-19 death in McLean County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported 104 new cases of coronavirus and one new COVID-related death in the county.

The victim was a woman in her 30s without any known underlying health conditions. She was not associated with a long-term care facility.

The report showed 507 people are isolating at home and 12 residents are currently hospitalized, none of whom are in intensive care. 4,162 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 104,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.1% through Wednesday.

“This is a terrible reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of taking steps to protect everyone around you,” said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight.

“While it has often been older individuals with underlying conditions that are hospitalized, young healthy individuals are not immune to complications from this disease. No one can guarantee whether they will have a mild illness or serious complications due to COVID-19.”

