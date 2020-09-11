105 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday’s McLean County COVID-19 reported 105 new cases of the virus and a rising cumulative positivity rate.

The update shows 1,373 people are self-isolating at home while nine people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. 1,402 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 58,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity decreased to 9.4% through Thursday.

Collectively, the county sits at 2,802 cases with 18 deaths.

Based on the number of new cases reported per 100,000 population and a positivity rate above 8% during the week of Aug. 30 — Sept. 5, McLean County will remain on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s county-level warning list this week.

The metrics are updated weekly on Friday afternoons and can be found on the IDPH website under County Metrics.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected