106 new cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department reported an additional 106 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area Tuesday and two additional deaths.

The two deaths were in Peoria County. One, a female in her 70s with comorbidities and the other a female in her 90s, a resident of Proctor Place.

Peoria County reported 15,562 cases and 234 deaths.

Tazewell County reported 12,413 cases and 216 deaths.

Woodford County reported 3,401 cases and 60 deaths.

Currently, there are 31,376 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area. There have been 510 deaths.