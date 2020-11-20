11 deaths, 321 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health department is reporting 11 new deaths and 321 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area Friday.

The eight Tazewell County deaths are:

Male, 50s

Male, 80s, resident of Generations at Riverview, currently experiencing an outbreak

Male, 90s

Female, 60s

Female, 60s, resident of Hallmark House in Pekin, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 80s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 80s

Female, 90s, resident of Washington Supportive Living in Washington, currently experiencing an outbreak

The three Woodford County 3 deaths are:

Male, 80s, resident of Snyder Village, Metamora

Male, 90s, resident of Apostolic Christian Eureka

Female, 100s, resident of Apostolic Christian Eureka

Peoria County reported 124 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,762 with 106 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 151 new cases for a total of 5,487 with 82 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 46 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,463 with 24 deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 14,712 cases with 212 deaths.