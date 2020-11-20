11 deaths, 321 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health department is reporting 11 new deaths and 321 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area Friday.
The eight Tazewell County deaths are:
- Male, 50s
- Male, 80s, resident of Generations at Riverview, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Male, 90s
- Female, 60s
- Female, 60s, resident of Hallmark House in Pekin, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Female, 80s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak
- Female, 80s
- Female, 90s, resident of Washington Supportive Living in Washington, currently experiencing an outbreak
The three Woodford County 3 deaths are:
- Male, 80s, resident of Snyder Village, Metamora
- Male, 90s, resident of Apostolic Christian Eureka
- Female, 100s, resident of Apostolic Christian Eureka
Peoria County reported 124 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,762 with 106 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 151 new cases for a total of 5,487 with 82 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 46 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,463 with 24 deaths.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 14,712 cases with 212 deaths.
