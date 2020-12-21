11 new COVID-19 deaths, 730 new cases reported in Tri-County update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County update showed 11 new COVID-related deaths alongside 730 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

Peoria County reported nine new deaths whereas Tazewell County reported two deaths. The victims are listed below:

Peoria County:

2 men in their 70s, not associated with LTCFs

Woman in her 80s, resident of Cornerstone

2 women in their 80s, not associated with LTCFs

2 men in their 80s, not associated with LTCFs

Man in his 90s, resident of Lutheran Hillside Village

Additional person – no additional case information at the time of the news release

Tazewell County:

Man in his 60s, resident of Aperion Morton Villa, currently experiencing an outbreak

Man in his 80s

Peoria County reported 351 new cases and nine new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 12,252 with 169 deaths. Tazewell County reported 290 new cases and two new deaths for a total of 9,412 cases with 144 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 89 new cases, leaving their total number of cases at 2,547 with 35 deaths.

The update shows 72.9% of people have recovered and 25.3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.38%.

Collectively, the Tri-County update reported a total of 24,211 cases with 348 deaths.