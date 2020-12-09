117 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, 92% of ICU beds full

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 117 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 9,562.

At this time 1,202 individuals are isolating at home and 8,282 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 151,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.3% through Dec. 8.

Sixteen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

“It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care. Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county,” the release states.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use and 91% of total beds in use.

There have been 62 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.