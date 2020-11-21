11,891 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Saturday, 127 additional deaths

More than 120,000 tests performed in past 24 hours

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An additional 11, 891 cases of COVID-19 and 127 deaths in Illinois were announced by the IDPH Saturday.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 646,286 cases, including 11,430 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 120,284 specimens for a total 9,708,982. 

As of last night, 6,175 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,173 patients were in the ICU and 595 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Nov. 14 –20 is 11.5%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 14 –20, is 13.2%.

