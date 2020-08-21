12 Morton School district Students have tested Positive for COVID-19

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton Unit School District 709 stated that 12 students are currently absent with COVID-19 according to their weekly update.

10 of the 12 positive cases are from Morton High school, and the other two are from Lettie Brown Elementary School.

84 students and 13 staff members are currently quarantining due to being in close contact with one or more of those who tested positive.

The update stated that many of the positives occurred prior to the start of the school year.

Morton schools states that they continue to work with the Tazewell County health department regarding COVID-19 cases and protocols.

Parents with questions and concerns are encouraged to contact their schools principals.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected