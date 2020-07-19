12 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County, 302 people considered recovered

MCLEAN COUNTY. Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reports 12 COVID-19 cases, bringing to total to 382 cases.

According to the health department, 64 people are at home isolating and one person is isolating at a local hospital.

The health department also reports Friday was the second-highest testing date for Mclean County. More than 400 tests resulted.

Fifteen people have died from the virus in McLean County and more than 18,300 tests have been submitted, making the positivity rate 2.1%.

