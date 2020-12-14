12 new COVID-19 deaths, 755 new cases reported in Tri-County Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday’s Tri-County update showed 12 new COVID-related deaths alongside 755 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

Peoria County reported five new deaths whereas Tazewell County reported seven deaths. The victims are listed below:

Peoria County:

Male, 60s, University Rehab

Female, 80s, comorbidities

Male, 60s, comorbidities

Female, 20s, comorbidities

Male, 70s, comorbidities

Tazewell County:

Male, 60s;

Male, 80s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak

Male, 90s, resident of Washington Senior Living in Washington, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 70s, resident of Pein Manor, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 80s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 90s, resident of Washington Senior Living in Washington, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 90s, resident of Washington Senior Living in Washington, currently experiencing an outbreak

Peoria County reported 387 new cases and five new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 11,308 with 151 deaths. Tazewell County reported 157 new cases and seven new deaths for a total of 8,627 cases with 133 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 111 new cases, leaving their total number of cases at 2,347 with 32 deaths.

The update shows 67.20% have recovered and 30.92% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.45%.

Collectively, the Tri-County update reported a total of 22,282 cases with 316 deaths.