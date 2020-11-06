118 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday’s update from the McLean County Health Department reported 118 new cases of the virus.
The report showed 588 people are isolating at home and 13 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 4,198 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 105,800 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.5% through Thursday.
The county reported 480 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The age breakdowns for the cases reported between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 are listed below:
- <1 — 0
- 1-17 — 46
- 18-19 — 51
- 20s — 170
- 30s — 50
- 40s – 48
- 50s — 45
- 60s — 32
- 70s — 25
- 80s — 9
- 90s — 7
- 100s — 0
Collectively, the county reported a total of 4,838 cases with 39 deaths.
