125 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 125 new cases of the virus over the weekend.
406 people are isolating at home and 12 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 4,027 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 101,500 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.1% through Sunday.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 4,483 cases with 38 deaths.
