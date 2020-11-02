125 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 125 new cases of the virus over the weekend.

406 people are isolating at home and 12 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 4,027 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 101,500 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.1% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 4,483 cases with 38 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected