12,542 new cases of Coronavirus in Illinois, 125 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 125 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 738,846 cases, including 12,403 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,081 specimens for a total 10,614,079. 

As of last night, 5,835 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,195 patients were in the ICU and 721 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 24 –30 is 10.4%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 24 –30 is 12.2%.

