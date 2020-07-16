13 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 350 cases with 15 deaths.

53 individuals are self-isolating at home while three individuals are hospitalized. 279 individuals have recovered from the virus and were released from isolation.

After more than 17,400 tests have been taken, McLean county has a positivity rate of 2%, while the rolling seven-day positivity rate of 2.2%.

Officials are reminding the community that if they are a close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department will call and inform them they been exposed to the virus. The next step would be to self-quarantine for 14 days to reduce the spread of the virus.

They are also advising residents to continue to practice safe social distancing, wear face masks, and wash their hands.

