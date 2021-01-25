133 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County as Region 2 moves to Phase 4

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With the announcement of Region 2 moving to Phase 4 restrictions, the McLean County Health Department reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Jan. 22.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine distribution.

She said McLean County moved into Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, saying those interested in getting vaccinated through vaccine clinics will need to schedule an appointment. She said those can be made through the health department’s website.

McKnight said the public is encouraged to continue checking the calendar for more clinics to be added. She said health department officials will notify the public of the next clinic through media partners, the website, and the McLean County Health Department social media pages.

At this time, McKnight said more than 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.

Region 2 is under Phase 4 mitigations as of Monday. Jan. 25, and as of Sunday, Jan. 24, this is where Region 2 stands:

Percent positivity for three consecutive days — (7-day rolling average) — currently at 6.1 %

ICU hospital bed availability for 3 consecutive days — currently at 29%; 11 consecutive days > or equal to 20%

No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital in 7 of the last 10 days — currently 10 days of COVID-19 patient decreases.

The report showed 539 people are isolating at home. 22 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 19 others were hospitalized for COVID-19. 12,828 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

McKnight said local hospitals reported 69% of ICU beds in use and 79% of total beds in use.

More than 208,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.4% through Sunday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 13,535 confirmed and probable cases with 146 deaths.