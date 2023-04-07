CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 14 that counties are at medium community level.

This is compared to 13 a week ago, no counties are at high level.

In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

Peoria, Tazewell and McLean County remain at low risk.

“It continues to be welcome news that COVID-19 community levels are remaining low throughout most of Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “However, as spring arrives so does the potential for common springtime illnesses. As many families across Illinois come together to celebrate their faith traditions this weekend, as well as travel during spring break, let’s continue to practice good public health techniques to protect our family and friends who are most at risk of serious illness.”

There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois – including all the major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state’s population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.