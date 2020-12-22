14 COVID-19 related deaths in tri-county area Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department has announced 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the tri-county are Tuesday.

The six deaths in Peoria County include:

  • Male, 60s
  • Male, 90s
  • Female, 80s
  • Male, 90s
  • Male, 50s, resident Gateway at River City
  • Female, 80s

One death was reported in Tazewell County:

  • Female, 80s, not associated with a long term care facility

The seven deaths in Woodford County include:

  • One male, 60s, not associated with a long term care facility
  • One female, 70s, resident at Snyder Village
  • Two females, 80s, both residents at Snyder Village
  • Three females, 80s, not associated with a long term care facility.

Collectively there are 24,500 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 362 deaths.

Peoria County is reporting 12,346 cases, Tazewell 9,515 and Woodford 2,639.

