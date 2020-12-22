14 COVID-19 related deaths in tri-county area Tuesday

CHICAGO (WGN) — While some states are seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Illinois continues to see positive trends in declining positivity rates and new infections reported on average.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as well as 116 related deaths. Additionally, the state’s case positivity rate from Dec. 15-21 came in at 7.4%.