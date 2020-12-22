14 COVID-19 related deaths in tri-county area Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department has announced 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the tri-county are Tuesday.
The six deaths in Peoria County include:
- Male, 60s
- Male, 90s
- Female, 80s
- Male, 90s
- Male, 50s, resident Gateway at River City
- Female, 80s
One death was reported in Tazewell County:
- Female, 80s, not associated with a long term care facility
The seven deaths in Woodford County include:
- One male, 60s, not associated with a long term care facility
- One female, 70s, resident at Snyder Village
- Two females, 80s, both residents at Snyder Village
- Three females, 80s, not associated with a long term care facility.
Collectively there are 24,500 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 362 deaths.
Peoria County is reporting 12,346 cases, Tazewell 9,515 and Woodford 2,639.
