14 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 443 cases with 15 deaths.

68 people are self-isolating at home and three people are hospitalized. 357 people have recovered and been released.

The health department also reports more than 20,400 tests were taken with a positivity rate of 2.2%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.5% through Thursday.

McLean County has recently seen a rise in cases among young people with the highest percentage of cases being within the age range of 20-29 years old. Ages 10 and younger have also seen an increase.

The next mobile testing site available will be July 30 at 201 N. Chestnut in Leroy.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.