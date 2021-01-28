145 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area, 1 additional death

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department announced 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and one additional death on Thursday.

The death was of a Peoria woman in her 90s and a resident of Proctor Place.

Peoria County reported an additional 64 cases, Tazewell 60 cases and Woodford 21.

Respectively, there are 15,679 cases in Peoria County, 12,523 in Tazewell and 3,438 in Woodford County.

Collectively, there are 31,640 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.

Of those with COVID-19 in the area, 91% have recovered, 7% are at home isolating and .14% are currently hospitalized.