1,467 new confirmed Illinois cases of coronavirus, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,467 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 14 confirmed deaths.

Sunday’s confirmed cases brings to 181,943 the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths now total 7,517.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 26–August 1 is 3.9%.

The ages of coronavirus cases reported in Illinois range from younger than one-year to older than 100 years.

