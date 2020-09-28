15 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County continues to see falling positivity rates and fewer new cases in Monday’s COVID-19 update.

The county reported 15 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 3,290 with 23 deaths.

186 people are isolating at home with seven people hospitalized, one of whom is in intensive care. 3,074 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said as the county anticipates enjoying fall and winter holiday celebrations, it is important to remember that large gatherings of families and friends, crowded parties, and travel may put people at increased risk for COVID-19.

McKnight included some suggestions that could keep families connected while reducing the spread of the virus.

“Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk,” McKnight said. “Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible. If hosting an outdoor event is not possible, and you choose to host an indoor event limit numbers of attendees as much as possible and avoid crowded, poorly ventilated, or fully enclosed indoor spaces. Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather.”

She recommend not hosting or participating in any in-person festivities if you or anyone in your household:

Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria to end isolation or quarantine when it is safe to be around others

Has symptoms of COVID-19

Is waiting for COVID-19 viral test results

May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19

