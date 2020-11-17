163 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 163 new cases of coronavirus in the area.

1,531 people are isolating at home and 18 people are hospitalized due to COVID. Local hospitals are reporting 75% of ICU beds in use with 17% of total beds being available. The county reported 27% of beds currently in use are for COVID patients.

5,292 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 120,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 14.1% through Monday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 6,886 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 with 45 deaths.