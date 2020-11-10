167 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 167 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning.
The report stated 1,034 people are isolating at home and 10 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 4,590 people that have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 110,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.2% through Monday.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 5,675 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 with 41 deaths.
