1,672 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, state sees a downward trend in death tolls

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker Sunday announced an additional 1,672 COVID-19 cases. This brings the state’s total to 20,852.

Pritzker said there are confirmed cases in 86 counties.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 43 more deaths, bringing the total to 720 since the pandemic started. However, Pritzker said the death toll as of Sunday is lower than what it has been in the last six days.

“I do want to point out on this Easter Sunday something of a blessing in the numbers that I’ve reported today. First, the number of tests completed for today has reached its highest number ever at 7,956 for the last 24 hours. That’s almost halfway between the 6,000 we’ve been averaging lately and the 10,000 I’ve set for our next goal. That is great news on the testing front. I’ve spoken before on the stabilizing or bending of the curve and today is one more piece of evidence that it may indeed be happening. The percent of tested that came up positive is almost exactly the same as it has been for the last two weeks and the death toll today is lower than it has been in six days. I pray as we move forward that these trends continue. Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Illinois was the second state to announce the stay-at-home-order. Pritzker said experts and doctors believe the state may now be reaching its peak, but Illinoisans still need to abide by the order and follow the guidelines.

The stay home order is expected to lift April 30.