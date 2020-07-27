18 more deaths reported across Illinois from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Peoria County woman in her 50’s is one of 18 new deaths being reported across Illinois from COVID-19 Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The preliminary statewide seven-day positivity rate from testing is 3.8% from July 20-26. As of Sunday night, 1,417 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. 350 patients were in the ICU and 124 on ventilators.

The other deaths reported were in Cook, DuPage and Winnebago County.

