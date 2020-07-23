18 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 429 with 15 deaths.

74 individuals are isolating at home while two are hospitalized. 338 individuals have recovered and have been released from isolation.

After more than 20,100 tests, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 2.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.5% through Wednesday.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the department is starting to see more cases able to identify exposure to someone else that has tested positive for the virus.

She said the majority of recently reported exposure is travel-related or in household contact with someone that has COVID-19.

“Like what is being seen in statewide and national trends, McLean County has seen an increase in positive cases in the younger age ranges,” McKnight said. “The highest percentage of our cases are still those 20 to 29 years old, but we have also seen cases recently among those 10 and younger.”

“As a community, it is important for us to come together and prioritize public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others. We can all take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 such as washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected