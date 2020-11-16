2 new COVID-19 deaths, 507 new cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths in the area.

The victims were both associated with long-term care facilities. One victim was a woman in her 70s and the other was a woman in her 80s.

The report showed 1,544 people are isolating at home and 15 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care due to COVID-19. 5,119 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 119,100 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 13.7% through Sunday.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the number of people isolating at home is the highest number of active cases the county has seen since the pandemic began.

“Due to the number of active cases, contacts, and newly reported cases you may not receive a call from us immediately if you have tested positive,” McKnight said. “We also may not be able to provide you a letter at the end of your isolation. If you test positive for COVID-19 do not wait to hear from the Health Department to begin your isolation. Please stay home and isolate yourself away from others for ten days.”

Collectively, the county reported a total of 6,723 confirmed and probable cases with 45 deaths.