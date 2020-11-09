2 new COVID-19 deaths and 260 new cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 260 new cases of coronavirus in the area and two COVID-related deaths over the weekend.

One victim was a man in his 50s associated with an assisted/supportive living facility. The other was a man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care facility.

The report showed 952 people are isolating at home and 13 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 4,502 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 109,000 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.0%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.7% through Sunday.

The county is now reporting confirmed cases and probable cases combined. According to Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight, a confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test while a probable case meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. She said probable cases that are later confirmed will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 5,508 cases with 41 deaths.

