2 Peoria deaths reported in Tri-County COVID-19 update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update showed 330 new cases of coronavirus and two new COVID-related deaths in Peoria.

One victim was a woman in her 60s while the other was a woman in her 90s. Both were residents of Generations at Peoria, a long-term care facility.

Wednesday’s numbers for Peoria County show 158 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 6,360 with 91 deaths. In Tazewell County, 137 new cases were reported for a total of 4,076 cases with 65 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 35 new cases, leaving the total at 1,115 cases with 20 deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Counties reported a total of 11,551 cases with 176 deaths.